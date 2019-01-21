Residents brave the cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY HILL -- After a weekend filled with ice, snow, and sleet, many people across the state kicked off the week with dangerously cold temperatures.

“It is freezing,” says Lenny Saponare from Rocky Hill.

On Monday, families braved the cold to find comfort and warmth at Mitchell’s Diner in Rocky Hill.

“It’s a process to get the kids dressed because there are multiple layers to this,” says Schott Hollister, from Glastonbury.

Some people embraced the hold, while others prayed for warmer days.

“You don’t want your hands, or anything exposed for a second and I had a rough time getting in the car this morning,” says Saponare.

Communities across the state are also doing their part to ensure everyone has a safe and warm place to go to. Towns and cities like Hamden, Hartford, and New Haven have opened several warming centers.

Over the weekend thousands of residents lost power as heavy ice brought down power lines.

Monday crews continued to restore power, and cities will keep warming centers open as long as they are needed.