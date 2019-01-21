× Two women wanted for allegedly stealing $900 worth of eyeglass frames in Hamden

HAMDEN — Two women are wanted by police for allegedly stealing eyeglass frames Friday from Pearl Vision Center located on Dixwell Avenue.

Hamden Police Department said they responded to the incident around 3 p.m.. Police said an investigation revealed that two females entered the store and stole three eyeglass frames worth $900.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department Patrol Division at (203) 230-4030.

No other details were released.