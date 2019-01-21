× Crews working to restore power for state before Tuesday

ORANGE — Following Sunday’s storm that left thousands in the dark, both Eversource and United Illuminating announced they expect all power to be restored by midnight.

UI says they have restored approximately 23,000 customer outages and addressed hundreds of downed wires and safety issues. As of noon Monday, approximately 4,500 customers remained without service, more than half of them in Hamden.

The company noted that outages continued to mount throughout the day Sunday, well after the precipitation had passed and the temperatures had dropped. Of the outages still affecting customers on Monday morning, approximately half the outage events occurred after 5 p.m. Sunday.

An Eversource spokesperson said power is expected to be restored to all customers by this evening

Any customers still without service should call 800.722.5584 to report their outages if they have not yet done so. UI can only restore power if the customer’s electrical system is intact and capable of safely receiving service.

Customers with damage to the electrical system on their property should contact a licensed electrician so that service can be safely restored.The company reminded customers to stay far away from downed wires and anything that might be in contact with them: They can be live and dangerous even if they show no sign of being energized. Before clearing storm debris, customers should look carefully for wires that may be hidden in brush, puddles or snow piles. They should never attempt to move a downed wire with a tool or by hand, or touch anything that might be in contact with one.

It is also dangerous to drive over a downed wire. Report downed wires to UI at 800-722-5584. If there is an immediate danger, call 911.

More information is available on the UI website.

More information is available on the Eversource website.