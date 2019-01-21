× Watertown police provide update on homicide case

WATERTOWN – Police are updating the homicide case of Watertown woman.

Police found Maryann Kibbe-Stanisz, 70, a widow who lived alone, dead inside her home on Jan. 7 afternoon. Kibbe-Stanisz might have been dead for a day or more, according to investigators. The medical examiner said the cause of death was blunt impact injuries to the head and neck.

The victim’s car was also missing, but it was found on the same day as her body was found a the parking lot next to the Lit Ultra Lounge, on W. Main St., in Waterbury, several miles from her home.