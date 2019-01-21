Check for closings, delays, and parking bans here

Watertown police provide update on homicide case

January 21, 2019

WATERTOWN – Police are updating the homicide case of  Watertown woman.

Police found Maryann Kibbe-Stanisz, 70, a widow who lived alone, dead inside her home on Jan. 7 afternoon. Kibbe-Stanisz might have been dead for a day or more, according to investigators. The medical examiner said the cause of death was blunt impact injuries to the head and neck.

Maryann Kibbe-Stanisz

The victim’s car was also missing, but it was found on the same day as her body was found a the parking lot next to the Lit Ultra Lounge, on W. Main St., in Waterbury, several miles from her home.

 

 

