Ambulance called to Portland High after 4 students complain of not feeling well after vaping

PORTLAND — Emergency crews were called to Portland High School after four students complained of not feeling well after vaping.

Superintendent of Portland schools, Philip O’Reilly said four high school boys had been vaping in the boy’s bathroom and were not feeling well so they went to the nurse’s office.

Ambulance crews were called to the school around 1pm on Tuesday, in “an abundance of caution.”

Officials said they could not disclose the health status of the students.