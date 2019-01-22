× Bridgeport raises the age of sale of tobacco to 21; law includes e-cigarettes

BRIDGEPORT — The City of Bridgeport became the second city in the state to raise the age of sale of tobacco to 21-years-old.

The vote passed 16-1.

Bryte Johnson Chairman of the MATCH Coalition, said this is good news for Bridgeport and is a step forward in protecting kids from the dangers of tobacco.

“It’s great news that Bridgeport is taking such a decisive step forward in protecting kids from the dangers of tobacco use in all forms,” said Bryte Johnson Chairman of the MATCH Coalition. “Leaders in Bridgeport and Hartford should be commended for these actions, and our state lawmakers need to follow their lead in passing Tobacco 21 legislation across Connecticut.”

“Raising the tobacco age of sale to 21 is one of the best things cities can do to focus on reducing youth initiation and addiction to tobacco products, including e-cigarettes,” said Kevin O’Flaherty, Regional Director of Advocacy for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids during his testimony in front of the Council. “While other policies work to increase cessation and reduce consumption among adults, Tobacco 21 is focused on exclusively on protecting kids and keeping all addictive tobacco products out of schools and out of their hands.”

“Tobacco remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in our state. It continues to kill more people in Connecticut each year than alcohol, AIDS, car accidents, illegal drugs, murders and suicides combined,” said Michael Smith, MD, Medical Director, Primary Care Clinic Bridgeport Hospital. “Tobacco also costs the state more than $2 billion in health care costs annually. Tobacco 21 is a promising policy to help protect youth from this lifetime addiction to these deadly products.”

Statewide Tobacco 21 policies have been enacted in California, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, Oregon, and Massachusetts.