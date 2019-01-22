CAS Featured Student Artist: Tess Ryan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tess Ryan

Connecticut Concert Ballet

Manchester, CT

Tess Ryan is a Junior at Ellington High School and member of the Connecticut Concert Ballet Ensemble Training Program. This has been instrumental in developing Tess’ creativity, artistry, discipline, and confidence. Tess is a shining example of the power of dance.

About the CAS Featured Student Artist

In partnership with the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS) and proudly brought to you by Wood N’ Tap, FOX61 will spotlight a CAS Featured Student Artist each month. This campaign recognizes excellence and promotes the value of The Arts for students in grades K-12 across Connecticut.

Representatives of the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS) choose the students featured on the recommendation of the administration in their school district including principals and teachers in the arts. Each Featured Student Artist will receive a gift card from Wood N’ Tap restaurant group and a CT Art Trail Art Passport from the The Connecticut Art Trail.

About the Connecticut Association of Schools (CAS):

The Mission: is to promote excellence in the education of all students by developing the skills and effectiveness of school leaders including administrators, staff and students.

The Purpose: is a private, non‐profit organization whose purpose is to improve the learning of every student in Connecticut by contributing to the improvement of elementary and secondary education. CAS, through its divisions including the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC), works to serve the collective interests and needs of Connecticut schools by providing leadership and professional development services to promote excellence in the education of all students.

Theory of Action: believe that the intellectual, physical and emotional growth and development of students will improve and be sustained through strengthening and aligning organizational systems closest to the instructional core within schools. We also believe that athletics and other student activities enrich and support student engagement in the learning process. We believe further that because improved student growth and learning are significantly influenced by adults, the primary responsibility of leadership is to improve the knowledge, skills, and dispositions of the adults in the system. Finally, we believe that through effective support and accountability systems, school leaders can develop their instructional and organizational leadership capacities for the purpose of promoting a high degree of student learning.

