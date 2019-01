Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLCHESTER -- Emergency crews are responding to a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon.

The two car crash happened in the area of 373 Lebanon Ave., Colchester. The road in the area is closed.

NOW: Part of Lebanon ave in #Colchester CLOSED due to fatal crash. This is as far as public can go. Can’t see Crash @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/dkSUHkAvIR — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 22, 2019