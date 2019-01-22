× Hamden man arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child

HAMDEN — Hamden Police say a man was arrested and charged after an investigation into the sexual assault of a child.

Police say on January 13th, police were called to Yale-New Haven Hospital on the report of a child who was sexually assaulted.

Hamden Police Detective Angelo DeLieto of the Special Victims Unit began an investigation which led them to 60-year-old Angel Vasquez Sr.

Police went to Vasquez’s apartment at 29 Concord Street in Hamden, when they learned that Vasquez had ‘suddenly moved and cleared out his apartment’.

Police soon learned that Vasquez was trying to gather money to flee to Ecuador.

Officer Andrew Lipford, and members of the United States Marshals Service successfully found Vasquez who was hiding out in a New Haven apartment.

Police arrested Vasquez and charged him with sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. He was held on a $250,000 bond, and is set to appear in court February 4th.