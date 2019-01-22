× Hartford Yard Goats to hold auditions for National Anthem

HARTFORD — Get your singing vocals ready! The Hartford Yard Goats are holding National Anthem auditions in February!

The auditions will be held at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on Saturday, February 16th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Yard Goats encourage singers of all ages to come and audition for the opportunity to sing the National Anthem before a game!

They do say that there are a limited number of tryout slots available, and they require that singers register in advance by emailing Amanda Goldsmith at agoldsmith@yardgoatsbaseball.com

The Yard Goats 2019 home opener will be on Thursday, April 11th at 7:05 PM against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford.