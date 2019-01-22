Homeless man with violent criminal past arraigned for ‘senseless’ murder of elderly Watertown woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY — A homeless man accused of killing a 70-year-old Watertown woman appeared in court Tuesday.

48-year-old William Bayarinas, and the victim, Maryann Kibbe-Stanisz were acquainted — but were not friends.

“This was a senseless, brutal and violent attack by a thug who had absolutely no respect for human life,” said Watertown Police Chief John Gavallas.

We learned Bayarinas — has a violent criminal past.

“He has number of felony convictions,” said the State’s Attorney. He had 28 convictions since 1988 for things like burglary, larceny and much more.

“Possession of a gun. Stealing a firearm. Criminal trespass, violation of a protective order and assault third,” continued the state’s attorney.

Bayarinas was homeless at the time of the incident. He used to live around the corner from Stanisz, but they weren’t friends.

“I believe he knew Mrs. Stanisz’s late husband,” explained Chief Gavallas.

Police said Bayarinas forced his way into the victim’s home on Bushnell Avenue on January 7th — and killed her by hitting her in the head and neck. Her body was found January 9th.

Bayarinas was fresh out of jail.

“He was just released from jail less than a week earlier,” said the state’s attorney.

Detectives said Bayarinas stole a television and the victim’s car. He may have sold the television.

“If anyone has purchased anything from Mr. Bayarinas to please contact the police department,” said Chief Cavallas.

Bayarinas and an accomplice identified as 49-yea- old Paul Crampton allegedly used the car to head to Edgewood Pizza. They allegedly burglarized the store, stealing meat and vegetables. The car was found nearby in the parking lot of the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Bayarinas and Crampton were both arrested January 14th on West Main Street.

There was some family connected to this case present in the courtroom and FOX61 asked them all for a comment after the proceeding, but they all declined.

Bail for Bayarinas was set at $3 million. He will be in court again on February 6th.

The judge put him on a mental health watch. Crampton is scheduled to be in court February 12th.