× Information on sex abuse cases released by Archdiocese of Hartford

HARTFORD — The Archdiocese of Hartford released information Tuesday, regarding clerical sexual abuse of minors in the archdiocese.

The archdiocese post the information at Promise.archdioceseofhartford.org Last week, Jesuits in Northeast posted list of priests accused of abuse and 16 of them had Connecticut connections.

Included on the site was a list of names of clergy that served in the archdiocese “who have been the objects of legal settlements or otherwise credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor from 1953 to the present, as well as the names of religious order priests and priests from other dioceses who have been credibly accused of an offense that took place in the Archdiocese. Since 1953, 36 archdiocesan clergy have been credibly accused (of whom 23 are now deceased). In addition, there have been six religious order priests and six priests from other dioceses who offended within the Archdiocese. There are currently no priests in ministry who have been credibly accused, in keeping with the Archdiocese of Hartford’s “zero-tolerance” policy.”

The Archdiocese has hired Judge Antonio Robaina to conduct an independent investigation. Robaina is a retired Connecticut Superior Court judge, now in private practice. Robaina and his legal team will conduct an independent investigation and compile a report of sexual abuse of minors by clergy in the Archdiocese since 1953, when the Archdiocese was founded. If the finding show additional clergy accused of abuse, the will be added to the website.

Officials said there have been 142 settled claims involving 29 archdiocesan clergy and three priests from other dioceses. A total $50.6 million was paid out in total, $26.1 million from insurance recoveries and $24.5 million from the General Reserve Fund of the Archdiocese. Officials said 98% of settlements paid were for allegations of abuse of a minor that occurred before 1990.

The Archbishop has stated that one case of child abuse is one case too many: “I ask—the Church must ask—for forgiveness from those who have been victims of child sexual abuse by clergy, and from their parents, siblings, and friends. Healing and reconciliation continue to be an essential but not easy goal, given the terrible effects that these sins and crimes can cause in the lives of victims, to whom the Church owes the deepest expression of sorrow and apology.”

Officials said they have been in compliance with the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People since it was adopted by the U.S. Bishops in 2002.

Officials said any incidence of sexual abuse should be reported to Kathleen Nowosadko, Victim Assistance Coordinator, at: 860-541-6475, as well as to the local authorities.

In an effort to apply spiritual remedies to the scandal and tragedy that has seriously wounded so many people in the church, Archbishop Blair will offer Masses of Reparation for the evil that has been done. The first one will take place in Manchester on Sunday, January 27, at 2:00 pm at the St. Bartholomew Church building of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish.