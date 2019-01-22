Go
Search
Replay:
FOX 61 News At 4
FOX 61 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX 61
Menu
News
Sports
Morning News
Links
HOPE
Business
CT Home
Contests
PSA Contest
Traffic
Weather
23°
23°
Low
15°
High
26°
Wed
42°
47°
Thu
19°
54°
Fri
19°
35°
See complete forecast
Check for closings, delays, and parking bans here
January 21 – January 27
Posted 5:01 PM, January 22, 2019, by
FOX 61 Staff
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Google
Email
×
January 21 – January 27
Tuesday, January 22
Taste of Hartford
41.765324
-72.687077
Popular
Firefighters battle flames, bitter cold in Wallingford
Eversource subcontractor killed in Middletown by falling tree
First winter storm of 2019: Here’s what you need to know
West Hartford PD: Missing teen returned home
Latest News
Health Watch: Heroin vaccine? It’s in the works
Boston woman reported missing found alive
Homeless man with violent criminal past arraigned for ‘senseless’ murder of elderly Watertown woman
McConnell sets up votes on Thursday on competing proposals to reopen government
News
West Hartford PD: Missing teen returned home
News
Hartford Archdiocese to offer “Masses of Reparation” for sexual abuse
News
‘The Wizard of Oz’ returns to select theaters this month for film’s 80th anniversary
News
Hartford Marathon Foundation to raise money for Coast Guard during shutdown
News
Police charge man in connection to stabbing and kidnapping investigation
News
First winter storm of 2019: Here’s what you need to know
News
Sports
NHL will see players in Whalers uniforms again today
News
Setting the table for the Inaugural ball
News
Man involved in New Haven officer involved shooting arrested, charged
Seen On TV
January 7 to January 13
News
State’s public affairs network back on track for new session
News
Federal report says homelessness climbed in Connecticut
News
New Haven Police: Suspect shot in chase to face more charges
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.