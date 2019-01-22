Manchester woman celebrates turning 100 by going bowling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- One Manchester resident has reached a major milestone in her life, turning 100 years old.

Madeline Matheny walked into a surprise birthday party at Holiday Lanes bowling alley in Manchester.

She said she was overwhelmed by the attention - but is happy to spend her 100th birthday with friends - and doing one of her favorite hobbies - which is bowling.

Matheny says she’s proud of many things in her life including opening a store on Main Street in Manchester, as well as raising two children.

She adds that the secret to reaching 100 years of age is taking good care of your body.

"Physical activity and eating well balanced meals. I had a background in and nutrition so I knew what to eat," said Matheny.

Matheny says she will be giving up her driving license this month, but does not plan on giving up bowling anytime soon.

