Middletown man killed when car rolls down icy driveway

MIDDLETOWN — A man was died Monday when he was trapped under a car that rolled down an icy driveway.

Police said Rodley Russo, 75, was pinned under a car that appeared to have rolled from an inclined driveway covered in ice around 2:45 p.m. The car and Rodley were found in the street.

Rodley was taken to Hartford Hospital where he later died from his injuries.