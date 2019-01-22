Midweek soaker on the way – big warmup too!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are finally running out of arctic air. Temps rebounded nicely today, around 20-25 degrees warmer than yesterday! High pressure is beginning to retreat, and changes are in store.

The setup - features a strong trough of low pressure moving across the Midwest. This trough is picking up a sizeable amount of moisture from the Pacific ocean. That moisture will be transported all the way to our region, and will bring a big warmup with it. Temps will actually get close to 60 degrees on Thursday. This storm will start out as scattered showers, before a surface low forms off the coast and races northeast, pulling in more warmth and moisture. Needless to say, the ice will be replaced with mud.

Things will get calm and cold again with some slick spots on the roads on Friday morning. Temps will only be in the 30s. There is a weak storm missing us to the north this Sunday, but it could spark some snow showers.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: 12-18.

WEDNESDAY: Chance light wintry mix in the morning. Rain showers in the afternoon. High: 40s.

THURSDAY: Rain, heaviest in the morning. High: Near 40.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, seasonable. Highs: 30s.

SATURDAY: Clouds with some sunshine. Highs: 30s.

SUNDAY: A few snow showers possible in southern CT, but mostly cloudy overall. Highs: Low/mid 30s.

