Silver Alert issued for Middletown woman

MIDDLETOWN — Police have issued a Silver Alert for 36-year-old Elizabeth Fugge who was last seen Monday.

Police describe Fugge as a white female, 5’5″, 180 lbs and was last seen wearing black yoga pants and a black jacket.

Police said she was operating a brown Chevy Impala with license plate 0ARHN3. According to Fugge’s mother, she was supposed to meet up with a friend in Waterbury, but never arrived.

Police said attempts to “ping” her phone and trace its whereabouts were unsuccessful, indicating it was powered off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department at 860 638-4000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.