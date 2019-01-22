State Police: Second suspect involved in attempted armed robbery in Prospect arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPECT -- State Police say a suspect who was at large following an attempted armed robbery in Prospect has been arrested and charged.

The attempted robbery happened on November 30th, 2018. Police said two 9-1-1 calls came in shortly before 7 p.m., reporting an armed robbery and assault at Rt. 69 Auto Sales at 69 Waterbury Road. People on scene told police that two masked men with handguns entered through the rear of the building attempting to rob it. They assaulted employees there, including pistol-whipping at least one person.

Police say a customer witnessed the assaults, drew a legally registered firearm and fired multiple rounds at the assailants, who fled through the rear of the business.

When troopers arrived they provided medical assistance to the owner and an employee. The two victims were then taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury. A K-9 team was called in to search for the suspects. They found the body of one suspect with gunshot wounds behind the building. State Police identified him as 44-year-old Torrance Battle of Waterbury.

According to court documents from Connecticut's judicial branch website, Battle along with Ernest Garlington accepted money to kill Ray Allen's step father Derek Hopson.

The second suspect had fled the scene following the attempted robbery.

On Tuesday, State Police say they arrested the second suspect, 56-year-old Alton Woods, of Waterbury.

Woods was charged with manslaughter, manslaughter with a firearm, robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful restraint, assault, and conspiracy.

Woods was held on a $1 million bond, and was seen in court on the same day as the arrest.