× Suspect arrested in armed robbery, chase in Manchester; May be connected to 4 other robberies

MANCHESTER — Police arrested a suspect early Tuesday in connection with a gas station robbery and believe he may be involved in similar thefts in four other towns.

Joseph Boughton Jr, 24, of South Windsor was charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Threatening in the First Degree, Larceny in the Sixth Degree, Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and several other motor vehicle operation infractions. Boughton was held on a $225,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on February 5.

Police were called to the Shell Gas Station on Spencer Street for reports of a robbery around 7 pm on Monday. Officials said a the suspect implied he had a firearm. Police said after taking approximately $80 in cash, the suspect fled in a blue Subaru Impreza.

Manchester police said shortly after this incident, similar robberies in East Hartford, South Windsor, Vernon and Ellington were reported. Early Tuesday morning, a Manchester Patrol Officer spotted the Impreza at the intersection of Tolland Tpke. and the I-84 East entrance ramp. Police tried to stop the car but the driver took off on I-84. Police said the suspect attempted to negotiate the Exit 74 off-ramp, the vehicle drove off the roadway and came to a stop. The operator, who matched the description of the robbery suspect in Manchester, was taken into custody.

Other agencies that reported similar robberies during the evening were notified of the arrest of Boughton and Manchester Police Department is working to assist with those investigations.