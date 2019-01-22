Two people taken to hospital after fire rips through Waterbury home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least two people were transported to a local hospital as crews battle a house fire in Waterbury.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Willow Street around 1:25 a.m. for heavy fire on the second and third floor of a three-story wood frame house.

At first, crews tried to fight the flames from inside the house, but retreated to a defensive operation as the fire continued to burn. They continue to battle flames from the outside.

As of 4:15 a.m. it was upgraded to a 2-alarm blaze.

Two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Fire officials tells Fox 61 that some residents have been displaced and were taken to the North End Recreation Center which is a warming shelter for the city.

With the frigid temperatures, firefighters also battled freezing water on roads, sidewalks and stairs. Crews are rotating so they are not subjected to the cold conditions for extended periods of time.

This story is developing.