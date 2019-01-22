Warmer temps, rain showers Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday may be a bit dicey during the day. As rain moves in from the west, it may start off as wintry mix, as the ground is already frozen solid. Even though temperatures will rise into the 40 degree range, that ice may take its time melting.

We'll be on the weather watch on Wednesday as that precipitation comes down. Rain continues into Thursday, before clearing out and cooling off for Friday and the weekend.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: 12-18.

WEDNESDAY: Chance light wintry mix in the morning. Rain showers in the afternoon. High: 40s.

THURSDAY: Rain, heaviest in the morning. High: Near 40.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, seasonable. Highs: 30s.

SATURDAY: Clouds with some sunshine. Highs: 30s.

SUNDAY: A few snow showers possible in southern CT, but mostly cloudy overall. Highs: Low/mid 30s.

