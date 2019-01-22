× YMCA of Greater Hartford offers support for federal employees impacted by shutdown

HARTFORD — The government shutdown has entered its second month, and federal employees are bracing for a second pay period without actually getting paid.

As the shutdown continues, the YMCA of Greater Hartford is offering assistance to the members of the community who have been impacted and to make sure that they have continued access to health, wellness, and child care services.

The YMCA of Greater Hartford will refund January membership dues to any federal employee who is currently not being paid due to the shutdown. The YMCA will also waive membership dues until the shutdown ends.

Federal employees only need to bring a government-issued ID to the Welcome Center. The organization also says those who use YMCA Child Care (infant/toddler, preschool, before/after school care) will have their spot held for the duration of the shutdown if they are furloughed, and will work with them if they are working without pay.

Harold Sparrow, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Hartford, said, “At the YMCA, our mission is to strengthen the communities we serve and to help individuals build a lifetime of success by reaching their fullest potential in spirit, mind and body. We are committed to helping everyone reach their goals and live a healthy, fulfilling life. Like the YMCA of Greater Hartford, federal employees help to protect and strengthen our communities, and we want to support them during this difficult time.”

The YMCA of Greater Hartford has six full facility branches across the region, including the Downtown Hartford YMCA and Wilson-Gray YMCA Youth & Family Center in Hartford; the Farmington Valley YMCA in Granby; the Indian Valley Family YMCA in Ellington; the Wheeler Regional Family YMCA in Plainville; and the Hale YMCA Youth & Family Center in Putnam.

