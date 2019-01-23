× Shelton High coach resigns after Facebook post discovered

SHELTON — A member of the Shelton High School Football coaching staff has resigned after he was found posting biased and disturbing content on his Facebook page.

The Shelton superintendent said he was alerted to this yesterday by an it director.

He says the coach has also worked at other school districts. He is not being identified at this time, but after further investigation, the athletic director suspended the coach, who then resigned yesterday.

Christopher Clouet, Superintendent of Shelton Public Schools said, “I do know that the kind of biased that was indicated in the postings that I did see has no place in the life of a school district and we are certainly supportive and an inclusive school district and there`s no place for that kind of bias.”

The superintendent added the school district does have a committee geared towards anti-bias. He said they are meeting regularly to prevent incidents like these from happening again.