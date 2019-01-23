Anne Hathaway: My next drink will be in 2036

Giving up alcohol for a year, or even a month, can be hard enough. Anne Hathaway doesn’t plan to have her next drink until 2036.

“I quit drinking back in October, for 18 years,” the actress revealed Monday on Ellen, per Entertainment Tonight. She spoke of “stumbling in with one eye open” because of a hangover to a meeting with a Serenity director Steven Knight after a night on the town with co-star Matthew McConaughey, but the Oscar winner said the decision was actually all about her 2-year-old son, reports USA Today.

“I’m going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don’t totally love the way I do it, and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings,” said Hathaway.

She gave birth to her first son with husband Adam Shulman in 2016. She looks forward to one bonus: no more hangovers.

“I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school; I wasn’t driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn’t love that one.”

