Bridgeport police searching for bank robbery suspect

BRIDGEPORT -- Police are asking for help in catching a bank robbery suspect.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called to the Peoples Bank located inside the Stop and Shop at 2145 Fairfield Avenue for a robbery.

Police said a short black male, about 45 to 55 years old walked in and put a box on the counter, told the teller there was a bomb inside, and demanded money. After retrieving a large sum of money he walked out of the store.

Security cameras caught video of the suspect. Anyone with information about this crime, including the identity of the person responsible is asked to please contact Detective Frank Delbouno at 203-581-5234 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-8477.