Canton fitness gym wants to help with your New Year’s resolution!

CANTON -- If your New Year resolutions include fitness, Barre3 in Canton wants to help!

Barre3 is a full-body mindful workout featuring micro-movements and cardio bursts for a complete refresh, inside and out.

“For me it is a great physical release, it is a great mental release,” says Amy Ducci. “I’ve got a wonderful community here, great friends, and it is a part of my day, every day!”

This workout is an hour-long, and is open to men and women of all fitness levels.

“For me it’s just a great way to break up weight lifting, and just get a different kind of training regime in,” said Mark DaFonseca.

FOX61’s Margaux Farrell gave it a try on the FOX61 morning news, and shows us what it is all about!