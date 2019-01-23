× Case against Chris Hansen dismissed

STAMFORD — The case against TV host Chris Hansen, best known as the former host of NBC’s “To Catch a Predator,” on charges of issuing a bad check has been dismissed.

The 59-year-old allegedly failed to pay a $13,000 bill despite a police warning, according to the Stamford Advocate. On Wednesday, the court said the state entered a nolle, saying it will not prosecute, and the case was dismissed.

Hansen allegedly ordered 355 ceramic mugs, 288 T-shirts and 650 vinyl decals from Promotional Sales Limited in Stamford, Conn., receiving an invoice for $12,998.05 in September 2017.

Owner Peter Psichopaidas then filed a complaint in April, saying a check he received had bounced.

An apologetic Hansen offered to make partial payments, but the money never came, according to an arrest affidavit, which notes Hansen also bailed after agreeing to give a statement to police.