General Mills recalls five pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour

General Mills announced Wednesday a voluntary national recall of five-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour

The items in questions have a better if used by date of April 20, 2020.

The company said, in a statement, “The recall is being issued for the potential presence of Salmonella which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product. This recall is being issued out of an abundance of care as General Mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product.”