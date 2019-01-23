Mysterious cow in New Britain rescued, being MOOved out of state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- The mysterious phantom cow that has been wandering through the New Britain streets has finally been rescued, according to Mayor Erin Stewart.

Stewart says that the #moobritain cow was being sent to the Farm Sanctuary in New York state.

The cow has been seen several times in the past week, and the FOX61 news team is happy to see that the cow is healthy, despite the arctic blast that covered the state just a few days ago.

Betsy Filbert captured some video of the cow a few days ago as the animal wandered through her backyard. The cow had been out and about since New Year's Day.

The cow has been rescued and is being MOoved out of state! #moobritain thank you @FarmSanctuary ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QNpA3M9udY — Mayor Erin Stewart (@erinstewartct) January 23, 2019

41.661210 -72.779542