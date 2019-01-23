× Norwich police officer charged with DUI in Farmington

FARMINGTON — A Norwich police officer was charged with driving under the influence Tuesday while he was driving in Farmington.

Farmington police said that around 10 p.m., a patrol officer pulled over a car after it did not stop a stop sign at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Red Oak Hill.

The driver of the car was identified as Chase Chiangi, 32, of Norwich.

Chiangi failed the sobriety test and was arrested.

It was revealed on Wednesday that Chiangi was an off-duty police officer from Norwich. He has been a member of the Norwich Police Department since 2008.

Norwich police placed Officer Chiangi on leave “pending the outcome of an internal investigation.”

Chiangi was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court January 30. He is also being charged with failure to stop at a Stop Sign.