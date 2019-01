× Odor scare prompts investigation in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Fire officials were called to the Krevit & Company in New Haven after a chlorine odor scare overnight.

The call initially came in after a person in Hamden was taken to the hospital for trouble breathing.

Officials they investigated the area, but no source of the odor could be found.

Officials say it’s¬†not a hazmat situation.

DEEP, New Haven Fire, and Hamden Fire all responded.