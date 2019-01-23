The Real Story: Attorney General William Tong

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our first interview with the Connecticut's new Attorney General, William Tong. He provides an update on the "deceptive-marketing" case against Stamford-based Purdue Pharma, the maker of the painkiller "oxycontin", which has been blamed for so many overdose deaths. Also, developments in cases challenging actions by the Trump Administration. One deals with access to "contraceptives", under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). Another, with adding a "citizenship" question to the next year's US census.