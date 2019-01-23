What changes might be made in what is taught at the state's public schools? A report by Fox61's Matt Caron on how the General Assembly's Education committee is setting its agenda this year.
The Real Story: Education committee is setting its agenda
-
Betsy DeVos will cancel $150 million in student debt after being sued for delays
-
Report: Charter school cash spent on Connecticut elections
-
Wallingford school board to look at restructuring
-
The Real Story — Reporter Roundtable
-
Michigan State president resigns after he claimed Nassar victims were ‘enjoying’ spotlight
-
-
Vacant office parks find new life as schools, colleges
-
New York Times: Trump inaugural committee spending dwarfed money raised for Bush, Obama inaugurations
-
Hartford Board of Education proposal not sitting well with teachers
-
Hamden Board of Ed votes to shut down two schools.
-
The Real Story: Building A New Budget
-
-
He survived the Holocaust, only to be struck and killed by a car in Oregon
-
Teach kids about climate change? Connecticut might require it
-
Lamont / Bysiewicz policy committee submits recommendations on CT arts, culture & tourism