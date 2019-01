Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New legislation has been introduced to legalize sports betting in Connecticut, whether in person or over the internet. Still to be settled: A deal with the tribal operators of Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun who believe that they have the exclusive right to such activity, under their long-standing compact with the state. Guest: Sen. Paul Formica (R) East Lyme, a co-sponsor of the bill (SB-17).