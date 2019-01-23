HARTFORD — Rick Green, the Content Producer for the Hartford Courant joins Stan Simpson. This week, they talk about news stories from 2018 that will still be a topic of conversation in the new year.
The Stan Simpson Show: News stories that will head into 2019
-
The Stan Simpson Show: tips for fitness during the holidays and in the new year
-
The Stan Simpson Show: Building a jobs pipeline in CT
-
The Stan Simpson Show: The Malloy-Lamont Transition
-
The Stan Simpson Show: community college could partner with artists collective
-
The Stan Simpson Show – The New Governor
-
-
The Stan Simpson Show – The CT Conference of Municipalities & UConn Men’s basketball report card
-
The Stan Simpson Show – The Artists Collective and the CCC
-
The Stan Simpson Show – The Race for Governor
-
The Stan Simpson Show
-
The Stan Simpson Show – The Lamont era begins
-
-
The Stan Simpson Show – Remembering Tony Hansen
-
The Stan Simpson Show – The Governors Race
-
The Stan Simpson Show – Bob Stefanowski