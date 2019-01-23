Two Shelton men in critical condition after stabbing

SHELTON — Shelton Police are investigating after two men were critically injured Tuesday night.

Police say around 8:15 p.m., they were called to the 300 block of Howe Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old Shelton man was struck by a car traveling stouh on How Avenue.

Officers also found a 60-year-old Shelton man who was stabbed numerous times. Both of them were rushed to the hospital for their injuries, and are currently listed in critical condition.

According to police, it was learned that the 26-year-old was involved in the stabbing. Police have not provided details as to what lead to the incident.

This is a developing story.