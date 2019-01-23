Warmer, showers Wdnesday continuing into Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s still a bit chilly out there, but not NEARLY as cold as what we felt the past few days. The next two days will bring some pretty quick changes in our weather, with warmer temperatures, heavier rain, and a flash flooding potential. While much of that ice on the ground will likely be melting, some clogged storm drains and leftover ice may lead to issues.

Today will be mainly dry during the daytime hours, but towards sunset our shower chance increases. With temperatures getting into the mid/upper 30s, we likely won’t have any major issues with icing, but because the ground is still so icy, there may be a few slick spots.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Chance light wintry mix in the morning. Rain showers in the afternoon. High: 40s.

TONIGHT: Rain moves in, picking up as the night goes on. Temperatures also rise all night. 40s to around 50 by dawn.

THURSDAY: Rain, heaviest in the morning. High: Near 40.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, seasonable. Highs: 30s.

SATURDAY: Clouds with some sunshine. Highs: 30s.

SUNDAY: A few snow showers possible in southern CT, but mostly cloudy overall. Highs: Low/mid 30s.

