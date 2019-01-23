× Wilton father in court after allegedly stabbing son

NORWALK — A Wilton man appeared in court Wednesday on charges he stabbed his son.

Charles Steward was arrested and charged with Assault in the First Degree and Tampering with Evidence. He is currently be held on $100,000 bond.

Police said on January 18, they were called to a domestic disturbance between a father and son. When they arrived they found the 18-year-old son outside with a bloody shirt. Their investigation showed the pair had a disagreement in the kitchen of the hom and it moved into the den. They said Steward, 53, threw multiple knives at the victim who retreated behind a couch. Police said Steward reached over the couch and stabbed the victim with a knife.

They said he gathered the knives and concealed them in the bedroom closet before police arrived. The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.