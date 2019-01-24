Daytrippers: A top of the mountain trip to Okemo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUDLOW, VERMONT – There has been little doubt this week that winter has taken hold of the region and skiers are not complaining in the mountains of Vermont.

In Ludlow, the season is in rapid decline which is a welcome sight at Okemo Mountain Resort. Bonnie MacPherson, who has been at Okemo for more than decade and serves as the communications manager for the resort said, “We’ve had lots of great natural snow and we’ve got great snow making temperatures and this is what we’ve been waiting for.”

With over 600 acres to explore and 2,200 foot vertical, Macpherson stressed that Okemo offers something for everyone – on and off the mountain. “We’re really all about being known as a family mountain, “MacPherson said. “We cater to multi generations and it’s not just about the skiing there are a lot of other things to do here.”

Okemo, now owned by Vail Resorts has joined the Epic Pass, meaning skiers can use that pass at an array of mountains around the world. “Okemo is one of 18 resorts around the country,” MacPherson said, “and there are privileges at other mountains in Japan, Australia, in Canada.”

Okemo offers mountain amenities like snow tubing and a mountain coaster called the Timber Ripper as well as a village area with a variety of shops and restaurants. For more information click https://www.okemo.com/