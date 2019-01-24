× Driver was under the influence of vanilla extract: New Canaan Police

NEW CANAAN — Police said a driver was arrested for driving under the influence after drinking vanilla extract.

Police said about 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Stefanie Warner-Grise, 50, of New Canaan, was charged with operating under the influence. Police said they were called to the corner of Pine and Grove Streets for a report of a vehicle stopped in the intersection it the driver sitting in the driver’s seat with her eyes closed. Police said Warner-Grise had an odor of vanilla on her breath, her speech was slurred, and she was unable to answer basic questions. Several bottles of vanilla extract were inside the vehicle.

Police said Warner-Grise failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. She refused a BAC test. She was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.