Exclusive: State auditors cite culture of retaliation and obstruction at state lottery

HARTFORD — A contentious public meeting was held at the legislative office building Thursday, where the integrity of the state lottery was called into question by lawmakers and state auditors.

Thursday’s public meeting of state auditors, the Department of Consumer Protection and lottery officials can only be described as awkward. Lawmakers peppered lottery officials with questions related to a new audit of past scandals.

State auditors revealed the findings of their investigation into lottery operations and finances.

They concluded that based on evidence, Alfred DuPuis, the lottery’s Former Chief of Security was retaliated against for being a whistleblower in a 2015 scandal involving the lottery’s 5-card cash game.

Auditors claim lottery officials gave them no evidence to support his firing. The lottery claims that DuPuis was grossly negligent and maintains his firing was justified.

The auditor also concluded that the lottery obstructed the Department of Consumer Protection. They are the overseeing authority of the lottery. Auditors say they begrudgingly answered inquires and there was limited cooperation. They specifically named the lottery’s current Vice President, Chelsea Turner, as a catalyst for that culture.

“Chelsea Turner is someone who I think we need to have a conversation with. That raises some issues. We have to recognize that this legislature said that the Department of Consumer Protection is the overseeing agency. You got to show respect. And if you are not going to show respect and that is the legislative wish then you need to get out of that agency,” said State Sen. Len Fasano.

Connecticut Lottery President & CEO Greg Smith said, “My goal as the new leader of this organization is to reestablish positive cooperation with the Department of Consumer protection legislators, administration and our key vendors. The Connecticut lottery wants to continue to offer our current games and other opportunities that we may become authorized to do.”

The auditors also claim lottery officials created what they called a “scheme” that allowed former CEO Anne Noble to maintain a fully vested pension upon her termination — costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Lottery officials wouldn’t comment beyond was was discussed in the public forum. Although, CEO Greg Smith said they instituted new bylaws, and internal controls to preserve the integrity of the games.

The lottery executes a small percentage of their ball draw games out of our FOX61 studios. The lottery said they are exploring future options including random computer generated drawings. Last year the lottery returned 345-million to the state coffers.