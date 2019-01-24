Milford flooding could have been prevented, according to Public Works

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD - Might a Christmas tree be responsible for the flooding of a Milford neighborhood?

Flooding of Kindel Dr. is not unusual, but Milford Public Works believes what happened Thursday's overflow was largely avoidable.

Record rains this past fall have left the ground saturated in Milford, but that's not what caused the water along the Tumble Brook to flow over the road instead of through a culvert.

"That blocked culvert is probably caused by some yard waste, some sticks and leaves, potentially Christmas trees or, as we heard earlier, even other lawn ornaments," said Steve Johnson, Acting Assistant Director for Milford Public Works.

But, a 15 year resident of the neighborhood, doubts one item could have clogged the pipe.

"There's no way that a Christmas tree could fit down a storm drain what it is that were all these pipes join and go underneath Route 1," said Angelo Nunno ofMilford. "That pipe is a much smaller diameter than all these other pipes that lead to it."

Another big concern for the city Thursday was how the heavy rain and the 1:30 pm high tide would impact the beachfront neighborhoods that typically flood.

"I’m hoping that the winds will help us a little bit and push the water away from the coast," said Johnson Thursday morning.

Milford Point Rd, at Laurel Beach, did flood close to high tide, but it was manageable. And, the same can be said for the streets along Bayview Beach, where the city is waiting for one final permit and finalizing designs to attack what’s been a decades long drainage issue.

"We’re still working to get this project constructed substantially by this summer," Johnson said of the Bayview Beach drainage issues.

He says Milford Point Rd will be addressed even sooner.