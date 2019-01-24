Naugatuck police investigating allegation of inappropriate contact at school

NAUGATUCK — Police are investigating an allegation of inappropriate contact at school between a teacher and student.

Naugatuck Police said they were notified on Wednesday by the Naugatuck School District of an allegation of “inappropriate contact between a teacher and student(s).”

Police started an investigation and they said the case remains active and there is no other information for release at this time.