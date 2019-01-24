× Rain brings flooding around the state

HARTFORD — Heavy rain and warm temperatures brought flooding throughout the state Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:30p.m. there were about 700 United Illuminating customers without power, and 3,000 Eversource customers in the dark. Earlier in the day, the combined number was around 13,000.

Main Street in Newington was closed according to police. The road was shutdown between Atwood and Mountain View but has reopened.

Meadow Rd in Farmington is closed between New Britain Ave and Main St due to flooding. It will be reopened when the flooding subsides, expected late tonight according to town officials.

On the Tolland – Coventry town line, the intersection of Goose Lane and Pamela Court is closed due to flooding. Also in Tolland, there was flooding on Walbridge Road.

High surf also battered the shoreline in Old Saybrook.

Ferry St. in Essex is flooding. pic.twitter.com/3yTomEy5WN — eweather (@Eweather13) January 24, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video