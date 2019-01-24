Rain, wind, and warm temperatures in place for Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect with 1″-2″ of rain combined with melting snow and ice today. Watch for large puddles on the roadways as this rain pours down pretty much all day.

It’s also super warm out there this morning! After feeling below zero temps earlier this week, we’re starting off today around 50 degrees. Temperatures will rise to near 60 as this storm makes its way through.

Rain will come down heavy at times with the chance for gusty winds and even a rumble of thunder in the afternoon as a cold front swings through. This will be followed by drying after sunset and rapidly falling temperatures. Watch for a few icy spots out there tonight, as some of those puddles on the ground may freeze over with temperatures dropping into the 20s by dawn.

Friday and Saturday will be cooler and quiet. There is a chance for a snow shower on Sunday from a weak disturbance passing nearby.

But the next chance for a bigger storm arrives on Tuesday. This one looks like a mix to rain situation as the storm tracks to the west (putting us on the warm sude of things). This can obviously chance so far in advance so it is worth watching in the days ahead.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Rain, heavy at times. Ending around sunset. windy chance for an isolated rumble of thunder. High: Near 50.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and cooling off. Icy spots possible. Lows: 20s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler but seasonable. Isolated snow shower. Highs: mid-upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, chance snow shower. Highs: Low/mid 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 30.

TUESDAY: Mix to rain. High: Mid 30s.

