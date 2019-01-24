Three more flu deaths recorded in state

Posted 9:17 PM, January 24, 2019, by

Flu cases(Getty images)

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health said three more people have died from flu related causes in the state since the start of the flu season.

Officials said the three flu-associated deaths last week makes a total of 11 deaths reported in Connecticut during this flu season so far. Ten flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A  and one
with influenza B. Of the 11 total reported flu-associated deaths, 8 occurred in persons >65 years of age, 2 in
persons 50-64 years of age, and one in a person 25-49 years of age.

A total of 1,677 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during the current season:

The following is a county by county breakdown with the number of cases per county

  • Hartford County  525
  • New Haven 473
  • Fairfield 272
  • Middlesex  114
  • New London 100
  • Litchfield 76
  • Tolland 41
  • Windham 52
  • 24 in currently unknown counties.