Three more flu deaths recorded in state
HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health said three more people have died from flu related causes in the state since the start of the flu season.
Officials said the three flu-associated deaths last week makes a total of 11 deaths reported in Connecticut during this flu season so far. Ten flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A and one
with influenza B. Of the 11 total reported flu-associated deaths, 8 occurred in persons >65 years of age, 2 in
persons 50-64 years of age, and one in a person 25-49 years of age.
A total of 1,677 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during the current season:
The following is a county by county breakdown with the number of cases per county
- Hartford County 525
- New Haven 473
- Fairfield 272
- Middlesex 114
- New London 100
- Litchfield 76
- Tolland 41
- Windham 52
- 24 in currently unknown counties.
41.765360 -72.687038