Three more flu deaths recorded in state

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health said three more people have died from flu related causes in the state since the start of the flu season.

Officials said the three flu-associated deaths last week makes a total of 11 deaths reported in Connecticut during this flu season so far. Ten flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A and one

with influenza B. Of the 11 total reported flu-associated deaths, 8 occurred in persons >65 years of age, 2 in

persons 50-64 years of age, and one in a person 25-49 years of age.

A total of 1,677 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during the current season:

The following is a county by county breakdown with the number of cases per county

Hartford County 525

New Haven 473

Fairfield 272

Middlesex 114

New London 100

Litchfield 76

Tolland 41

Windham 52

24 in currently unknown counties.