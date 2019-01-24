× Van hits pole in East Hartford, occupants trapped by live wires

EAST HARTFORD – A van collided with a utility pole Thursday, shutting down streets and leaving people inside the vehicle trapped until power could be cut.

The crash happened about 12:45 p.m. in the area of 21 High Street in East Hartford, taking down the pole and pulling live wires down on top of the van. None of the occupants in the van were injured, according to police, but they had to wait for Eversource crews to arrive and shut off the power. Once that was done they were able to safely get out.

Main Street southbound near Ensign Street was shut down until the scene was cleared.

Eversource was expected to remain on scene for some time replacing and repairing the pole and wires.