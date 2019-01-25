Accident closes on Rt. 9 north in Berlin

BERLIN — Route 9 northbound is closed for an accident investigation and cleanup until further notice.

A car plunged off the side of the highway and landed in the pond below.

Emergency crews arrived and closed the northbound side of the highway from exits 22 to 24.

They used the exit 23 on-ramp to get a crane onto the highway.

Police expect the highway to remain closed for several more hours while they work to remove the until they can get the crane out and complete their investigation.

Dive teams are still operating on the scene as of 5 p.m.

The initial call came in at 3:45 p.m. – so they’ve been active for well over an hour (viewers can probably put 1 and 2 together).

9N will remain closed for the next several hours while they investigate.

