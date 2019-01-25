× Armed robbery at wireless store leads to high-speed chase and crash in Somers

SOMERS — Two suspects are in custody following a police chase that blasted through several towns, followed by a crash and foot pursuit in Somers on Friday.

The incident began as an armed robbery just before 8 p.m. in Vernon. Police learned two suspects entered the Verizon Wireless on Talcottville Road and proceeded to threaten employees with a handgun, demanding smart phones. The pair then allegedly jumped in a vehicle and drove away from the scene, heading north on Route 83.

#BREAKING PD says pursuit in relation to #Vernon robbery ended in a crash on route 83 in Somers. Suspect vehicle lost control and hit tree. Passenger in custody at scene, driver fled but was captured short time… https://t.co/oD7XoEny4H — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 26, 2019

Police pursued the vehicle through Vernon and Ellington, which at times reached extremely high speeds, attempting to evade authorities. The chase eventually ended at the Route 190 crossing, near the center of Somers, when the driver lost control and smashed into a tree. A white male occupant was taken into custody at the crash scene, while a second black male managed to escape on foot.

Police immediately searched K-9 dogs were deployed and officers started to establish a perimeter to pick up the man’s scent. He was eventually apprehended a short time later, not far from the original crash scene.

The incident is currently under investigation by the authorities. Anyone with information on the robbery should contact the Vernon Police Department at (860) 872-9126.