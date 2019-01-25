× BREAKING: One person seriously injured, another in custody after Hartford stabbing

HARTFORD — A victim was left seriously injured after being stabbed at a north end pizza shop.

Police and EMS responded to the Woodland Pizza plaza at the corner of Woodland Street and Sargeant Street in Hartford late Friday evening.

Officials say one person was transported to St. Francis with major injuries. A suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

We have a crew heading to the scene. Stay with FOX 61 for updates.